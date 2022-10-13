Two officers fatally shot, third wounded in US

Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.”

Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released.

State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police said on Twitter.