Two police officers hospitalised after getting stabbed in London

Two police officers are being treated in hospital after they were stabbed by a man with a knife near Leicester Square in central London, officials said on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said a taser gun was used during the incident and the man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, the police said.

The officers are said to have encountered the armed man near Leicester Square at around 6 am local time on Friday.