2 police officers tried to stop Jacob Blake with tasers

Two police officers tried to stop Jacob Blake with tasers: Wisconsin Justice Department

The shooting of Blake, a Black man, on Sunday afternoon, sparked several nights of protests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 28 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 00:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two police officers deployed tasers in failed attempts to stop Jacob Blake before one of the officers shot him multiple times in the back with a gun, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said on Friday, unveiling new details of its probe into the shooting.

The state's Justice Department, which had previously identified Rusten Sheskey as the Kenosha officer at the scene who shot Blake with a gun, for the first time on Friday disclosed the names of two additional officers who were at the scene: Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Wisconsin protests after US police shoots black man in the back

The shooting of Blake, a Black man, on Sunday afternoon, sparked several nights of protests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Black Lives Matter
Wisconsin
United States
police assault
Protests

What's Brewing

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

 