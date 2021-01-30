UAE adopts amendment to grant citizenship to investors

UAE govt adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 14:11 ist

The United Arab Emirates's government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families.

"The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category," Dubai's ruler and UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a twitter post.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," Sheikh Mohammed added.

United Arab Emirates
Gulf

