UAE grounds most private drones, light aircraft for a month after Houthi attack

The United Arab Emirates has grounded most private drones and light aircraft used for recreational purposes, the interior ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent precautionary measure after an attack last Monday by Yemen's Houthis on Abu Dhabi airport.
The ban will remain in effect for a month, it said in a statement.
