Houthi attack: UAE grounds most private drones

UAE grounds most private drones, light aircraft for a month after Houthi attack

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jan 22 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The United Arab Emirates has grounded most private drones and light aircraft used for recreational purposes, the interior ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent precautionary measure after an attack last Monday by Yemen's Houthis on Abu Dhabi airport.

The ban will remain in effect for a month, it said in a statement.

Yemen
Houthis
UAE
Drones
World news

