UAE reopens all seven regions to foreign visitors

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Sep 24 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 16:01 ist

The United Arab Emirates will resume issuing visas to foreign visitors to all seven of its regions as of Thursday after a six-month suspension imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.

Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said in a statement carried in state media that the decision was taken as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the Gulf state as well as efforts to support economic recovery plans.

All six Gulf Arab countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain in the oil-producing region, where the total number of Covid-19 cases stands at over 800,000, with more than 6,800 deaths.

Neighbouring Oman said on Thursday it would resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the virus. 

United Arab Emirates
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

