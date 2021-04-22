UAE suspends all flights from India over Covid-19 surge

UAE suspends all flights from India due to Covid-19 surge

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 22 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 22:19 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.

Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.

