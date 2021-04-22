UAE suspends all flights from India due to Covid-19 surge

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.

أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عن تعليق جميع الرحلات الجوية للناقلات الوطنية والأجنبية القادمة من جمهورية الهند، وكذلك ركاب الترانزيت القادمين منها، باستثناء رحلات الترانزيت القادمة للدولة والمتجهة إلى الهند.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/mr48QucHG8 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 22, 2021

Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.