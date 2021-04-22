UAE suspends all flights from India due to Covid-19 surge

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عن تعليق جميع الرحلات الجوية للناقلات الوطنية والأجنبية القادمة من جمهورية الهند، وكذلك ركاب الترانزيت القادمين منها، باستثناء رحلات الترانزيت القادمة للدولة والمتجهة إلى الهند.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/mr48QucHG8
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 22, 2021
Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat