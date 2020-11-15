UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.