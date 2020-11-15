UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 15 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 16:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

