UK coronavirus death toll breaches 10,000

AP
AP, London,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:06 ist
Two women wear protective face masks as they walk past the flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London on April 12, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Health officials say 657 more people in England have died from the new coronavirus, raising the total U.K. deaths over 10,000.

The National Health Service figure does not include deaths in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. A figure for the whole U.K. will be released later.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The 657 deaths come on top of the 9,875 deaths of people with COVID-19 in British hospitals announced Saturday.

While the number of new cases and hospitalizations appears to have plateaued, deaths are still rising. Virus death tolls in Italy and Spain have been on a downward slope, and there are growing fears that the U.K. will end up being the country with the most virus deaths in Europe. 

