UK coronavirus death toll climbs 616 to 18,738: health ministry

Britain's health ministry on Thursday said 616 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the country's overall death toll to 18,738.
The figure, for the 24-hour period to 1600 GMT on Wednesday, was less than the 759 reported the previous day, after government claims the virus had hit its peak and as debate grows about easing lockdown measures.
No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions
COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded
Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21
New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns