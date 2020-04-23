UK coronavirus death toll climbs 616 to 18,738: health ministry

UK coronavirus death toll climbs 616 to 18,738

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 23 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 20:23 ist
A commuter, wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walks along the platform at a tube station in London on April 22, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Britain's health ministry on Thursday said 616 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the country's overall death toll to 18,738.

The figure, for the 24-hour period to 1600 GMT on Wednesday, was less than the 759 reported the previous day, after government claims the virus had hit its peak and as debate grows about easing lockdown measures.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Britain
