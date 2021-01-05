UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time

UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time

PTI
PTI, London,
  Jan 05 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 22:54 ist
A man walks down a near deserted street in central Manchester, north west England on January 5, 2021, as Britain enters a national lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. Credit: AFP.

The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday.

The number of people who have tested positive in the country has reached 60,916, it said as a new variant of the coronavirus was pushing up UK infection rates.

A further 830 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday, the BBC reported. The country has reported a total of 76,305 deaths.

The UK has also reported a total of more than 2,720,000 confirmed cases.

England and Scotland have announced new lockdowns, with people told to stay at home.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in England must stay indoors other than for limited exceptions - such as food shopping, exercise or work that cannot be done at home.

The number of new daily cases in the UK has consistently been over 50,000 since December 29.

