UK election body opens probe of PM Johnson's apartment

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 28 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 17:39 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offence may have occurred in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.

"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred," the commission said. "We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 