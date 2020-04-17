UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576

UK hospital coronavirus death toll rises 847 to 14,576

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 17 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 19:34 ist

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose 847 to 14,576, as of 1600 GMT on April 16, the health ministry said.

"341,551 people have been tested of which 108,692 tested positive," the health ministry said. 

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
