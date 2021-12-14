UK, India are natural partners, says UK PM Johnson

UK, India are natural partners, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Johnson said that over the coming decade, India and the UK will continue to deepen their bonds on technology

  Dec 14 2021
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 14:37 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK and India are natural partners who are working together on many fantastic projects from partnership on 5G and telecom to startups.

Addressing the Global Technology Summit via video link, Johnson said that over the coming decade, India and the UK will continue to deepen their bonds on technology and other areas as they have set out in the 2030 India-UK roadmap.

“With our shared culture of innovation and our entrepreneurial spirit, the UK and India are natural partners. We're working together on many fantastic projects, from the UK-India partnership on 5G and telecom to the UK startups who are working with India giants,” the prime minister said.

“Working side-by-side, we will not only make breakthroughs that will transform people's lives, but we'll help shape a new technology based on the principles of freedom, openness and peace,” Johnson added.

