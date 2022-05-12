UK man sells 'extremely rare' single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

While a packet of Pringles costs Rs 132 in UK, a man has put up a single piece of potato chip on sale for Rs 1.63 lakh (£2,000) on eBay.
As weird as it sounds, but you heard it right. For its "extremely rare" shape, the seller has also opened the option of an EMI of Rs 7,632 (£95) per month for two years, according to a Mirror report.
This Sour Cream and Onion flavour Pringle chip is folded from one side while completely touching the rest of the chip.
The seller claims the chip is "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged item.”
Meanwhile, this seller is not the only one on eBay to be selling "rare" or "unusual" chips, as there are many more doing that for a much cheaper price.
Recently, a McDonald's chicken nugget was sold for Rs 73 lakh because it was a part of McDonald's BTS meal and its resemblance with 'Among Us' game's character.
