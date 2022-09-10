UK News Live: Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing 'lifelong service'
UK News Live: Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing 'lifelong service'
updated: Sep 10 2022, 09:02 ist
Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II. Track news from the UK here.
09:02
First public rendition of 'God Save The King' at UK prayer service
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, politicians and well-wishers sang the first public rendition of the national anthem "God Save The King" at a prayer service Friday for Queen Elizabeth II.
After 70 years of being dedicated to the queen, the anthem was sung in St Paul's Cathedral to reflect the accession to the throne of the late monarch's son, now King Charles III.
08:38
Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth's death
Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the USsaw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.
08:37
Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel
During her visit to the city, she also dined at Koshy’s on St Mark’s Road. Prem Koshy – who runs the iconic restaurant established in 1952, with his brother Santosh – remembers his father and grandfather describing the monarch as "simple" and "charming".
'The Crown' pauses production because of queen's death
“The Crown,” Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.
A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.
The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito is planning to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend, Japanese media reported.
For Emperor Naruhito, it would be his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019. Empress Masako has also expressed a wish to attend and the Japanese government is arranging their trip, NTV, TBS and other media said on Friday, citing government sources.
The Emperor had been invited to Britain by Queen Elizabeth in 2020, but the trip was postponed due to the pandemic, according to media.
07:47
Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing 'lifelong service'
Britain'sCharlesIII will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.
First public rendition of 'God Save The King' at UK prayer service
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, politicians and well-wishers sang the first public rendition of the national anthem "God Save The King" at a prayer service Friday for Queen Elizabeth II.
After 70 years of being dedicated to the queen, the anthem was sung in St Paul's Cathedral to reflect the accession to the throne of the late monarch's son, now King Charles III.
Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth's death
Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the USsaw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.
Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel
During her visit to the city, she also dined at Koshy’s on St Mark’s Road. Prem Koshy – who runs the iconic restaurant established in 1952, with his brother Santosh – remembers his father and grandfather describing the monarch as "simple" and "charming".
Read more
'The Crown' pauses production because of queen's death
“The Crown,” Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.
A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.
The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, PM Kishida may attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral -media
Japan's Emperor Naruhito is planning to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend, Japanese media reported.
For Emperor Naruhito, it would be his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019. Empress Masako has also expressed a wish to attend and the Japanese government is arranging their trip, NTV, TBS and other media said on Friday, citing government sources.
The Emperor had been invited to Britain by Queen Elizabeth in 2020, but the trip was postponed due to the pandemic, according to media.
Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing 'lifelong service'
Britain'sCharlesIII will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.