Johnson 'confident' UK will prosper without EU deal

UK PM Boris Johnson 'confident we will prosper' without EU trade deal

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 16 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 16:07 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP/PRU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident Britain will prosper even if his negotiating team are unable to strike a trade deal with the European Union, a statement from his office said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that we will not accept any proposals in the negotiations that undermine our status as a sovereign, independent country and if the EU don’t respect the sovereignty of the UK we will leave on Australian terms and the Prime Minister is confident that we will prosper," the statement said.

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

'Hard to like': The curious case of Lewis Hamilton

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

US Election: When a leader just won't go

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

