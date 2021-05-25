UK PM Boris Johnson urges 'immediate release' of Belarus activist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for Belarus to immediately release the arrested opposition activist Roman Protasevich and condemned a video of him allegedly confessing released by Minsk.

Johnson tweeted that the video circulated by Belarusian state TV showing Protasevich confess to organising mass unrest was "deeply distressing" and called for "his immediate release. Belarus' actions will have consequences".