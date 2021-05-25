UK PM urges 'immediate release' of Belarus activist

UK PM Boris Johnson urges 'immediate release' of Belarus activist

AFP
AFP,
  • May 25 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 17:39 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for Belarus to immediately release the arrested opposition activist Roman Protasevich and condemned a video of him allegedly confessing released by Minsk.

Also read — Macron wants Belarus opposition to join G7 summit, say sources

Johnson tweeted that the video circulated by Belarusian state TV showing Protasevich confess to organising mass unrest was "deeply distressing" and called for "his immediate release. Belarus' actions will have consequences".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Belarus

What's Brewing

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

 