UK PM Election Live: Final countdown begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss

The UK will learn Monday who will be its next prime minister, with Liz Truss the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson and take charge as the country battles a spiralling cost-of-living crisis. The result will be announced at 5 pm, after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.
The final countdown in the over six-week-long gruelling campaign for the governing Conservative Party to elect a new leader who will succeed ousted Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister is now underway, with the winner betweenRishiSunakand Liz Truss to be declared on Monday.
The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST) by Sir Graham Brady -- chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election.
The result will be announced at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance ministerRishiSunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.
Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint at what’s in store beyond Monday's election result to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.
In his final interview with the BBC before the results are declared, the British Indian former Chancellor said he plans to stay on as a member of Parliament and continue to work for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire, if he is defeated by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race.
British foreign minister Liz Truss is considering freezing energy bills for millions of households this winter if she becomes the prime minister, the Telegraph reported late on Sunday, citing campaign sources familiar with discussions and energy company insiders.
