UK PM hails British Muslim contribution in Eid message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his Eid message on Monday to “celebrate” the contribution of Britain's 3.3 million Muslims from all walks of life in the UK.

In an indirect reference to Sajid Javid – Britain’s senior-most Pakistani-origin Cabinet minister whom he appointed as his Chancellor last month, Johnson said the Muslim community made a huge contribution to the UK's success at the highest levels of government.

“In business, in our public services, in culture and the media, at the highest levels of government and of course in England's world cup-winning cricket team, British Muslims are helping to make this country the success it is today,” reads the message, released by Downing Street to mark Eid ul-Adha.

“And, particularly during Eid but also all year round, we see extraordinary generosity from individuals in their support for charities that help the less fortunate – really living the values of Eid ul-Adha. So while British Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha, I think it’s only right that the rest of us celebrate the contribution of British Muslims,” he said.

The customary message, in which Johnson said he wanted to wish not only Britain's Muslim community but also the over billion people worldwide celebrating Eid this week, the British prime minister focussed on the message of sacrifice and duty linked with the festival.

“And that is something we see daily from Muslims right across the UK – men and women who, in all kinds of different ways, make such a huge contribution to modern British life,” he noted.

The leader of the Opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, called for “mutual respect and love for each other” as part of his message for everyone celebrating Eid ul-Adha in Britain and across the world.

“As pilgrims finish the Hajj, a journey of a lifetime for many, we are reminded about the sacrifices of Abraham in bringing together nations and peoples.

“Indeed, in turbulent times throughout history, we can learn, communities that have stuck together have always been more resilient to challenges. So let us celebrate our diversity, but look at how we can all help each other, and together we can achieve a more peaceful world,” he said.