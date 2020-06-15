UK PM Johnson criticises 'distortion of our history'

UK PM Johnson defends Churchill, criticises 'distortion of our history'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2020, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 08:39 ist

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain cannot "photoshop" its cultural landscape and complex history as doing so would be a distortion of its past, amid an ongoing row over the removal of statues of historical figures.

"If we start purging the record and removing the images of all but those whose attitudes conform to our own, we are engaged in a great lie, a distortion of our history," Johnson wrote in The Telegraph.

Johnson also defended Winston Churchill and said that it was "absurd and deplorable" that the former prime minister's monument should have been in any danger.

"He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
Winston Churchill
Racism

What's Brewing

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 