UK PM Johnson discussed taxation with Jeff Bezos

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the issue of taxation when he met Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos in New York, Downing Street said.
"The prime minister raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be in implementing the G7 agreement on tax," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting.
