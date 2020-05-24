UK PM Johnson says adviser's lockdown drive was understandable

Adviser's lockdown drive was understandable: UK PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the actions of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a journey made during lockdown, were understandable.

Johnson's office has said Cummings made a 400-km (250 mile) journey to ensure his 4-year-old son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with COVID-19.

"I think that what they did was totally understandable," Johnson said at a news conference on Sunday.

"I think any father, any parent would frankly understand what he did and I certainly do."

