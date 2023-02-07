UK PM Sunak considering cabinet reshuffle

The government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) could be broken up to reflect Sunak's priorities

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 06:35 ist
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers and is considering major changes to government departments, Times reported on Monday.

The government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) could be broken up to "reflect Sunak's priorities," Times reporter Steven Swinford said on Twitter, adding that the changes are to be announced on Tuesday. 

Rishi Sunak
World news
UK

