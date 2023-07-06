Girl dies after SUV crashes into a London school

UK police say one child dead after collision at south London school

We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident, London's Metropolitan Police said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 06 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 21:02 ist
Reprsentative image. Credit: iStock Photo

British police said on Thursday one child had died following a serious collision involving a car at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London.

"We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

