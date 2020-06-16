UK recorded over 64,500 deaths due to COVID-19

UK recorded around 64,500 excess deaths during pandemic, says ONS official

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 15:24 ist
A worker cleans the windows of Topshop on Oxford Street in London. Credits: AFP Photo

About 64,500 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year's coronavirus pandemic, an expert from the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

"Across the UK about 52,000 deaths have mentioned COVID with 64,500 'excess' deaths," ONS head of health analysis Nick Stripe tweeted.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of gauging the number who have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

