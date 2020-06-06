UK to boost post-Brexit ties with ASEAN partnership

UK seeks to boost post-Brexit ties with ASEAN partnership

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2020, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 09:14 ist
Asean Summit 2018. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain has applied to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the government said on Friday, as it seeks to boost post-Brexit ties in the region.

ASEAN has 10 existing dialogue partners including the European Union, which Britain left at the end of January, as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Britain said it hoped partnership status with the 10-member ASEAN, which seeks to accelerate economic growth, social progress and collaboration in the region, would lead to new opportunities across trade, education, science and security.

"As Asia grows in importance, global Britain will cooperate even more closely with our friends in the region," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"By becoming one of ASEAN's Dialogue Partners, we can strengthen our ability to cooperate across the Indo-Pacific region, as a force for good, on everything from climate change to regional stability."

Britain already has an ambassador to ASEAN, whose members include Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and said being a dialogue partner would allow Britain to attend annual ASEAN summits and ministerial meetings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UK
ASEAN
Brexit

What's Brewing

African hoopsters reveal Bengaluru's ugly face

African hoopsters reveal Bengaluru's ugly face

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

 