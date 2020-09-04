UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal 

Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that there will be an Brexit trade agreement with the European Union due to an impasse over state aid rules, The Times reported.

Britain’s desire to use state aid to build up its technology sector means that Johnson's top ministers are unwilling to budge in negotiations on state aid, The Times said.

"Inside No 10, they now think there is only a 30 to 40 per cent chance that there will be an agreement," James Forsyth, political editor of The Spectator, wrote in a column. "The sticking point isn’t fish — I’m told that there is a 'deal to be done' there — but state aid."

The UK wants the percentage of fish quotas reserved for UK vessels in British waters to increase from some 25 per cent now to more than 50 per cent, The Times said.