Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

UK: Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

The new threat level means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 03 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 22:38 ist
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel listening as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London on November 2, 2020 on new coronavirus lockdown measures. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe', interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday, meaning an attack is now seen as highly likely.

The change comes after a gunman in Vienna identified as a convicted jihadist killed four people in a rampage overnight.

"This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat," Patel said on Twitter. "The British public should be in no doubt that we will take the strongest possible action to protect our national security." She did not mention the Vienna attack in her statement.

The new threat level means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system. The previous 'substantial' level meant an attack was likely.

Britain's threat level is assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre which is accountable to the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and made up of representatives from 16 government departmen

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Priti Patel
Britain
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 