UK to invest up to £93mn in new COVID-19 vaccine centre

UK to invest up to 93 million pounds in new coronavirus vaccine centre

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 15:23 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The British government will invest up to 93 million pounds ($112 million) to accelerate construction of a new vaccines centre, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Saturday.

The funding will ensure the new centre opens in Summer 2021, a year ahead of schedule, the department said.

The Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), which is currently under construction, is a key component of the government's programme to ensure that once a coronavirus vaccine is available it can be rolled out quickly in mass quantities, the department said. ($1 = 0.8262 pounds)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UK
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 