UK vaccine site partly evacuated over suspect package

British police said Wednesday they were called to an industrial estate after a pharmaceutical company involved in coronavirus vaccine manufacturing received a suspicious package.

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate," North Wales Police said in a statement.

"The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice."

Local media reported a bomb disposal unit had been sent to the scene, with images showing a robotic device being deployed by emergency responders.

Global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt, which plays a role in Covid-19 vaccines production, said its site there had been "partially" evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package," the company said in a statement, adding "all relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged".

"Upon expert advice, we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the manufacturing facility in north Wales in November, posing for photographs with vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured there, shortly before it received regulatory approval in the UK.