'UK will have offered 15 mn Covid-19 shots by mid-Feb'

UK will have offered 15 million Covid-19 shots by mid-February: Minister

He said UK would offer shots to those in the highest risk levels, the eldest and frontline health workers

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 11 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 14:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain will have offered Covid-19 vaccines to those in the top four priority categories -- about 15 million people -- by the middle of next month, the British minister responsible for vaccination programme said on Monday.

"The vaccinations are really beginning to ramp up, 2,00,000 a day, we've done an incredible job this past week," minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News, saying they would offer shots to those in the highest risk levels, the eldest and frontline health workers, by the middle of February.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"So the top four categories actually for the UK is 15 million people, in England, it's about 12 million people, so we would have offered a vaccination to all those people to make sure that we can protect them." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Britain
UK

What's Brewing

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

 