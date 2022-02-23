Ukraine approves sanctions on Russians

Ukraine approves sanctions on Russians for separatists recognition

The sanctions impose restrictions including barring those sanctioned from entering Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 23 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 16:40 ist
Ukrainians protest against Russia's actions. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's parliament approved sanctions on Wednesday against 351 Russians, including lawmakers who supported recognising the independence of two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of Russian troops there.

The sanctions impose restrictions including barring those sanctioned from entering Ukraine, and preventing their access to assets, capital, property and business licenses. Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council was due to impose the sanctions after the vote.

Also read: Ukraine MPs vote to give permission for civilians to carry firearms

"We should address the national security council to immediately impose sanctions against criminals, against every deputy of the State Duma of Russia, who voted for dismembering Ukraine," Iryna Herashchenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, said before the vote.

Last week, 351 Russian lawmakers voted to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Putin did so on Monday. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Sanctions

What's Brewing

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

 