Ukraine city Kreminna falls to Russia, says UK

Ukraine city Kreminna falls to Russia, says UK

Kreminna is around 575 kilometres southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

AP
AP, Lviv,
  • Apr 26 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 11:42 ist
A firefighter tries to douse the flames caused by Russian shelling in Kreminna. Credit: Reuters Photo

The British Defense Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna. Street-to-street fighting had been going on for days in the city in Ukraine's Luhansk region, with civilian evacuations there made impossible by the war.

In a tweet early on Tuesday, the British military said: “The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.”

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government. Russia claimed days earlier to have taken the city. Kreminna is some 575 kilometres southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 