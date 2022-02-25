Ukraine says Russia hit 33 civilian sites in 24 hours

Ukraine ministry says Russia hit 33 civilian sites over past 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 14:38 ist
Several sites in Ukraine were left in ruins due to bombing by Russian forces. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in its assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Kyiv's interior ministry said on Friday as Russian troops advanced on the capital, according to Interfax news agency. "The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects. But 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours," the agency quoted an official at Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko, as saying. 

World news
Russia
Ukraine

