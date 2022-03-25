Ukraine passes bill to jail collaborators with Russia

Activities include supporting Russia or implementing its decisions, collecting or transferring funds or property to the enemy and its troops

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 25 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 01:36 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian lawmakers voted Thursday to punish anyone aiding and abetting Russian enemy forces with up to 12 years in jail, one month into Moscow's invasion.

Members of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada voted overwhelmingly to impose punishments of 10 to 12 years for "intentional activities aimed at aiding the aggressor state", a statement on the parliament's website said.

Such activities include supporting the enemy or implementing its decisions, collecting or transferring funds or property to the enemy and its troops, as well as other types of collaboration. Besides jail time, convicted persons will also be prohibited from holding government jobs for up to 15 years and may have their assets confiscated.

The prosecutor general's office said Thursday that authorities are investigating two residents in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region on suspicion of helping the Russian military to form an occupation government.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelensky

