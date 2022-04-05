Ukraine reports Russian military regrouping

  • Apr 05 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 12:53 ist

Ukraine's General Staff reports Tuesday (April 5) morning that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas.

“The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the update posted on the General Staff's Facebook page says.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian military are focusing their efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne cities, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol, the General Staff said. Other towns and settlements in the two regions are subject to continued shelling.

The Russian troops also continue to block Kharkiv, according to the General Staff. 

 

Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky
