Ukraine says Russian troops advances stopped

Ukraine says Russian troops largely stopped from advancing

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 25 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 11:57 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia resumed missile strikes at 4 am on Friday, but its troops had been stopped from advancing in most directions. In a televised speech, Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes were aimed at both military and civilian targets. 

