Ukraine urges citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

The Ukraine foreign ministry urged its citizens to refrain from travel to Russia

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 23 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 14:22 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the threat of a Russian invasion that could complicate the provision of consular services.

"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.

