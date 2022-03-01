Ukraine's Mariupol loses power after Russian assaults

Ukraine's Mariupol loses power after Russian assaults

In Mariupol, electricity lines have been cut

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 01 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 15:44 ist
People prepare for the night in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: AP Photo

The key south eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea has been left without electricity following attacks from advancing Russian forces, the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko said Tuesday.

Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

"Mariupol and Volnovakha are ours!" Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. "The two cities are under pressure from the enemy but they are holding on. In Mariupol, electricity lines have been cut and the city is without power."

