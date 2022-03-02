Ukraine's Mariupol under heavy shelling, Kherson surrounded

Ukraine's south-eastern port of Mariupol was under constant shelling from Russia and unable to evacuate the injured while Kherson, on the Black Sea to the west, was completely surrounded by invading forces, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

"We are fighting, we are not ceasing to defend our motherland," Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said live on Ukrainian TV.

"The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

He claimed that public services and transport were operating as usual.

"The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods," he added.

He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.

Kherson's mayor Igor Nikolayev said in a post on Facebook: "We are still Ukraine. Still firm."

Apparently contradicting the Russian army's claims, he said he needed to find a way to "collect the (bodies of the) dead" and "restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged."

"But I warn you right away: to complete these tasks today means to perform a miracle," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday ordered troops to invade pro-Western Ukraine to "de-militarise" and "denazify" the country.

All in all, the Russian military damaged more than 1,500 military facilities in Ukraine, Konashenkov said on Wednesday, adding that 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks and other armoured vehicles had been destroyed.

(With AFP inputs)

