'Ukraine must vote on any compromise in Russia talks'

Ukrainians must vote on any compromise in Russia talks: Zelenskyy

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 22 2022, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 02:39 ist
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Any deal agreed in peace negotiations with Russia will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a regional Ukrainian public media outlet Monday.

"I explained it to all the negotiating groups: when you speak of all these changes (in a future accord) and they can be historic... we will come back to a referendum," Zelenskyy told Suspilne, an internet news site.

