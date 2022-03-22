Ukrainians must vote on any compromise in Russia talks: Zelenskyy

Any deal agreed in peace negotiations with Russia will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a regional Ukrainian public media outlet Monday.
"I explained it to all the negotiating groups: when you speak of all these changes (in a future accord) and they can be historic... we will come back to a referendum," Zelenskyy told Suspilne, an internet news site.
