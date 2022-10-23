Rishi Sunak says he is standing to be PM

UK's ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak says standing to be PM

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 15:17 ist

British Conservative Rishi Sunak announced Sunday he is running to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, making his second bid in months to lead the UK as it grapples with multiple crises.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he tweeted confirming his widely-expected candidacy, adding: "I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country".

UK
Rishi Sunak
World news

