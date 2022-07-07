UK's Patel says she will continue to lead Home Office

Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said on Thursday that she would continue to lead the country's interior ministry.
"I will continue to work closely with colleagues across Government and our partners and agencies to ensure these important responsibilities are upheld," Patel said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says
'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday
'Thor 4' review: Lots of love, very little thunder
Chocolatier for a day in Willy Wonka land
Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware
Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics
MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road