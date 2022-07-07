UK's Patel says she will continue to lead Home Office

UK's Patel says she will continue to lead Home Office

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 18:24 ist
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said on Thursday that she would continue to lead the country's interior ministry.

"I will continue to work closely with colleagues across Government and our partners and agencies to ensure these important responsibilities are upheld," Patel said. 

