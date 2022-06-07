UK's PM hails 'convincing' win in party confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed late Monday to plough on with governing after winning what he called a "convincing" victory in a Conservative confidence vote, despite a sizeable rebellion.
"Of course I understand that what we need to do now is come together as a government, as a party. And that is exactly what we can now do," he told reporters. "We're going to bash on."
