UN chief calls for global fight against racism

  • Jun 10 2020, 08:00 ist
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit/AFP File Photo

The United Nations secretary-general is urging a global fight against racism and discrimination following the “murderous act of police brutality” against George Floyd that has led to widespread protests in the United States and cities around the world.

António Guterres said in a letter to staff "the position of the United Nations on racism is crystal clear: this scourge violates the United Nations Charter and debases our core values.”

Guterres said “the primacy of reason, tolerance, mutual respect” in the world is now being called “dramatically” into question by nationalism, irrationality, populism, xenophobia, racism, white supremacism, and different forms of Neo-Nazism.

He said a central problem is not only police brutality but “the difficulty of many authorities to deal with diversity,” starting with so-called profiling.

The secretary-general called for all police forces to be fully trained on human rights, adding that “many times police brutality is the expression of the frustrations of the police officers themselves, as well as of the lack of adequate psycho-social support to them.” 

