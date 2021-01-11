UN chief Guterres seeks to stay on for second term

  • Jan 11 2021, 10:18 ist
  Jan 11 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the five permanent members of the Security Council that he would like to stay on for a second term, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing two diplomats familiar with the matter. 

Guterres is likely to officially inform the president of the UN General Assembly soon, the report added.

Guterres, 71, took office as the ninth secretary-general in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of the year.

Guterres was waiting for the results of the November election in the United States before coming to a decision and was seeking a second term following the win of President-elect Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.

The United States and the United Nations were not on the same page in many instances during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Under Trump, the United States left the World Health Organization and upset Security Council members with its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. It also exited the Paris climate accord.

Guterres' office had no comment on the Bloomberg report.

