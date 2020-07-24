UN General Assembly to go virtual

World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the UN General Assembly session in September, the 193-member organisation has decided, as heads of state and government will not be physically attending the annual gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the high-level session goes virtual for the first time in the UN’s 75-year history.

The landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 15.

The General Debate is held at the beginning of each session of the assembly and usually runs for over a week when leaders and ministers from the 193 UN member states address the world from the iconic lectern in the General Assembly hall. The General Assembly adopted the decision to go virtual on Wednesday. It noted “with concern” the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the “limitations recommended on meetings within the UN premises as precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19”.

The statements of world leaders will be pre-recorded and they will be played in the Assembly Hall, the UN added in a statement.

The new format will mean that it will be for the first time in the world organisation’s 75-year history that global leaders will not gather here for the high-level week that annually brings thousands of diplomats, government officials, civil society members and media persons from around the world to New York City.