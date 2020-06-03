UN human rights chief says US must face racial issues

The UN's top human rights official called for grievances to be heard on “endemic and structural racism” at the heart of the protests in the United States.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, says addressing those grievances is necessary for the US to “move on from its tragic history of racism and violence.”

While calling for protesters to express their views peacefully, she also urged US leaders to unequivocally condemn racism and “reflect on what has driven people to boiling point.”

Bachelet's office also cited “at least 200 reported incidents of journalists covering the protests being physically attacked, intimidated or arbitrarily arrested, despite their press credentials being clearly visible”.

