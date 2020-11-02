UN rights chief warns of possible 'war crimes' in Karabakh war

UN warns of possible 'war crimes' in Karabakh war

AFP, Geneva,
  Nov 02 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 22:37 ist
The UN rights chief on Monday decried ongoing "indiscriminate" attacks on civilian areas during fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning Armenia and Azerbaijan that such attacks could amount to "war crimes".

"Attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction or the principle of proportionality may amount to war crimes, and the parties to the conflict are obliged to effectively, promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate such violations and to prosecute those alleged to have committed them," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

